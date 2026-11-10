AST maintained its 2026 revenue forecast of $150 million to $200 million, with potential upside from recent contracts.

CEO Abel Avellan outlined work with Google, Meta and other tech firms on satellite-based AI, targeting applications beyond smartphones.

Intermittent service activation is targeted by year-end, followed by consumer beta trials in early 2027.

Blacklift targets initial launches in late 2028 and lower costs.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) slipped 0.3% overnight late Monday as the firm said revenue could exceed $1 billion in the 12 months after commercial service launch and outlined work with Google and Meta on satellite-based AI.

ASTS stock jumped 9% on Monday to $36.89, logging its best session in over four months.

ASTS Revenue Could Cross $1B After Launch

President Scott Wisniewski said on the third-quarter (Q3) earnings call that its government business could help AST SpaceMobile exceed $1 billion in revenue in the 12 months after commercial service begins.

“But I think as we approach the commercial service, we feel good about the following 12 months being at that approaching $1 billion, or frankly, even maybe in excess given our progress on the U.S. government front,” he said. Wisniewski pointed to potential gateway sales above $100 million next year and more than $100 million in government business based on its pipeline. Consulting and software licensing are also expected to contribute.

Cars And Drones Enter ASTS AI Picture

CEO Abel Avellan said AST SpaceMobile is working with Google, an existing investor, Meta and other tech companies on satellite-based AI inference.

ASTS Q3 Review

AST SpaceMobile posted a Q3 loss of $0.44 per share, narrower than the $0.45 loss expected. Revenue rose sequentially and year-over-year to $42.3 million but missed estimates of $46 million, with sales driven by gateway deliveries and government milestones.

The company maintained its 2026 revenue outlook of $150 million to $200 million, against consensus of $167.24 million, citing potential upside from recent contracts.

For Q4, AST expects capex of $400 million to $500 million and adjusted operating expenses, excluding cost of revenue, of $130 million to $140 million as commercial preparations and Blacklift development expand.

Road To Continuous Coverage For ASTS

AST SpaceMobile targets intermittent nationwide service activation by year-end 2026 through partners in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia and the U.K., followed by consumer beta trials in early 2027. “What they're going to see is the combination of gateways working, spectrum available, and nationwide availability when a satellite is overhead,” Wisniewski said.

The company prefers about 25 satellites for beta trials. Continuous coverage would require 45 to 60 BlueBirds in key markets and around 90 to serve additional worldwide markets. AST expects to work with all major U.S. and European mobile operators, potentially expanding an ecosystem already spanning more than 60 operators and over 3 billion subscribers. Avellan declined to discuss specific future carrier relationships.

Launch Constraints Fail To Halt ASTS Production

AST brought forward its next-gen 7-nanometer ASIC chip to BlueBird 34 from BlueBird 50. The company said the upgrade boosts processing capability tenfold, supporting more traffic and a lower cost per gigabyte.

Two Texas factories are running full shifts, targeting six ASIC-equipped satellites per month in December. BlueBirds 14 through 16 have been at Cape Canaveral since September, awaiting a confirmed SpaceX launch date. Another three are expected to ship in November for a Blue Origin flight in early 2027. Avellan said that launch was limited to three satellites to manage risk as the rocket returns to flight.

Meanwhile, manufacturing is continuing despite launch constraints. “No, we do not stop production. As a matter of fact, that's why we are on satellite 51,” Avellan said.

AST targets about 45 BlueBirds in orbit by mid-2027, with launch agreements covering more than 100 satellites across 2027 and 2028. Its dual-use government priority rating provides additional launch access. The company also targets 100 MHz of spectrum access in the U.S. and more than 60 MHz globally, with E-band capabilities planned for future satellites.

Blacklift Drives ASTS Cost-Cutting Strategy

AST SpaceMobile targets late 2028 for Blacklift’s first launches. The reusable 20-ton rocket, using Firefly engine technology, can carry up to five BlueBirds per flight and reduce launch costs. “I think launch prices in the market coming down 75% to reach an owner's economics is very feasible, and frankly, probably much more,” Wisniewski said.

The company expects satellite costs to fall below the current $21 million to $23 million range once Blacklift scales. AST plans several hundred million dollars in additional rocket capital spending in 2027, while retaining external launch providers.

A $100 million U.S. Space Force sensing contract could also open a larger defense opportunity. “This is a small step towards a much larger program of record for AMTI, or Airborne Moving Target Indication, a capability which is highly strategic for the United States and we believe to be a top priority for the Space Force,” Wisniewski said.

Separately, AST outlined a $1.2 billion quasi-governmental financing pipeline comprising subsidies and debt. Approvals are still pending, with the largest component potentially coming around mid-2027.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ levels a day ago amid a 1,705% surge in 24-hour message volumes.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of November 9 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said that they added ASTS shares after-hours, adding “New sats with 10X throughput coming soon. High expectations of more gov't contracts and MNOs.”

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Another bullish user said, “It's great tech, an executive team who know what they're doing, in an in-demand industry. It's been a tough year with some setbacks, but there's a bright future ahead.”

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ASTS stock has declined 49% year-to-date.

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