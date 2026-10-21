CFO Andrew Johnson receives a minimum $250,000 annual base salary, with eligibility for discretionary bonuses and time- and performance-based stock awards.

Johnson's new contract automatically renews annually unless either party gives at least 30 days’ notice.

Qualifying exits include a year’s salary, a board-determined earned bonus, health coverage subsidies and accelerated RSU vesting.

AST targets intermittent coverage in five countries and 5,600 active U.S. coverage cells by year-end.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) rose overnight late Tuesday as a new three-year agreement with CFO Andrew Johnson put his compensation and exit protections in focus, including a minimum $250,000 annual salary and conditional stock vesting benefits.

ASTS stock fell nearly 2% on Tuesday to $41.13, with shares poised to post their worst month since July after a 30% slide so far in October.

Inside Johnson’s New 3-Year Pay Deal

In a filing on Tuesday, AST SpaceMobile said Johnson, its executive vice president, CFO, and chief legal officer, entered into the agreement on Oct. 14. The contract replaces his previous employment agreement and runs for an initial three years. It also automatically renews for successive one-year terms unless either side gives at least 30 days’ notice of nonrenewal.

Johnson’s annual base salary must be at least $250,000 and is subject to annual review by the board’s compensation committee. He is also eligible for a discretionary annual performance bonus and time- and performance-based restricted stock units (RSUs) under the company’s incentive plan.

What Triggers The Exit Package?

Johnson can qualify for severance if the company terminates him without contractual cause, he resigns for contractual good reason, or the company declines to renew his agreement.

The package includes 12 months of continued base salary, any earned termination-year bonus determined by the board, and company-subsidized health insurance continuation for up to 12 months. Johnson would also receive accelerated vesting of RSUs scheduled to vest during the 12 months after termination, including performance-based awards for which performance has been certified.

The benefits depend on Johnson signing a release of claims and continuing to comply with his restrictive covenants. Johnson is also covered by the company’s senior management change-of-control severance policy, which provides benefits following certain employment terminations connected with a change in control.

ASTS Coverage Rollout And European Expansion In Focus

Separately on Tuesday, AST SpaceMobile outlined plans for initial, intermittent coverage in the U.S., Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia before the end of the year.

AST said more than 60 gateways were deployed, installed, or in planning worldwide. It had activated over 3,000 U.S. coverage cells and targeted 5,600 by year-end, with further satellite deployments expected to expand service availability.

In Europe, AST recently welcomed plans by Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone to explore a joint bid for mobile-satellite spectrum to extend coverage and strengthen network resilience. A satellite partner has yet to be selected, and existing satellite partnerships remain in place.

AST also highlighted Satellite Connect Europe, its joint venture with Vodafone, which is developing European-operated infrastructure linking BlueBird satellites to mobile networks. It targets a market of over 500 million subscribers while keeping data handling and service control within Europe.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS slipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ levels a week ago amid ‘normal’ message volume.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of October 21 | Source: Stocktwits

One user welcomed Johnson’s new agreement, crediting him with favorable financing: “we get to keep Andy Johnson, the prescient guy that earned us a BILLION of funding with low interest/minimum dilution, for another 3 years!”

The trader was referring to AST’s July financing, when it raised $1 billion through convertible notes carrying 1.625% annual interest, followed by a $150 million additional-purchase option exercised in full. AST also bought hedges to limit potential dilution when the notes convert.

In July, AST announced a $1 billion convertible-note offering carrying 1.625% annual interest, followed by the full exercise of a $150 million additional-purchase option. The company also bought hedges designed to reduce potential dilution upon conversion.

Another bullish user said, “$ASTS added way more than I planned to today. One of these days the train will have left the station and we’ll all be wishing we power loaded much more”

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ASTS stock has declined 43% year-to-date.

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