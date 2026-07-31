NXP, the Netherlands-based large chipmaker, is reportedly discussing an acquisition of Ambarella, the San Francisco-based designer of AI-powered chips used in cameras for self-driving cars and security systems.

Talks are ongoing but not guaranteed to succeed—other bidders could reportedly appear, or the discussions could fall apart.

Adding Ambarella’s specialized image-processing and edge-AI technology would let the Dutch firm offer a more complete package of sensors, processors and software.

NXP itself has stayed mostly on the sidelines of big acquisitions for years after an earlier attempt to sell the company for $47 billion collapsed over regulatory hurdles.

Shares of Ambarella (AMBA) jumped nearly 18% on Friday, on track to clock its best day in a month, after reports that NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) is in talks to buy the company.

Nasdaq-listed shares of NXP, however, fell 5% at the time of writing.

The Potential Deal

NXP, the Netherlands-based large chipmaker, is discussing an acquisition of Ambarella, the San Francisco-based designer of AI-powered chips used in cameras for self-driving cars and security systems, Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks are ongoing but not guaranteed to succeed—other bidders could appear, or the discussions could fall apart, the report said. The deal would strengthen NXP’s position supplying chips to carmakers, a segment expected to make up roughly half of the Dutch company’s $15.1 billion in revenue this year, FT noted.

AMBA was valued at about $3.3 billion before the report. FT did not detail the financial terms of the proposed buyout.

Boost For NXP’s Auto Business

NXP Semiconductors generated $7.116 billion in revenue from its automotive end market in 2025, accounting for a lion’s share of its total revenue of $12.27 billion. Adding Ambarella’s specialized image-processing and edge-AI technology would let the Dutch firm offer a more complete package of sensors, processors and software that carmakers increasingly demand as vehicles become smarter and more connected.

Ambarella’s chips excel at running complex AI models directly on the device rather than in the cloud. That capability is critical for real-time camera vision in cars, where split-second decisions matter for safety. The same technology also serves security cameras and industrial systems, giving NXP exposure beyond the auto sector.

A Sector On The Move

The possible deal comes as semiconductor companies race to consolidate and lock in AI-related assets. In recent months, several multi-billion-dollar transactions have reshaped the industry as chipmakers position themselves for the next wave of artificial intelligence applications. NXP itself has stayed mostly on the sidelines of big acquisitions for years after an earlier attempt to sell the company for $47 billion collapsed over regulatory hurdles.

As for Ambarella, it signed a landmark long-term agreement with South Korea’s Hanwha Group in May for the sourcing and co-development of Ambarella’s edge AI technology, a deal valued at more than $800 million in potential revenue over more than a decade. Under the partnership, Ambarella's current and next-generation systems-on-chip and software will be integrated across Hanwha's product lines in video security, robotics, industrial automation and life sciences. The collaboration, Ambarella's broadest to date and among the first of its kind in the edge AI chip market, will also leverage Hanwha Vision's expertise in vision systems and cybersecurity.

How Did Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NXPI stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

Meanwhile, sentiment around AMBA jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish,’ accompanied by an increase in retail chatter from ‘extremely low’ to ‘normal’ levels.

“BO (buyout) would actually be a little disappointing for what I was hoping to get out of this hold. I'd take it I guess,” a user wrote.





Another voiced hopes for a “competitive bid.”

While NXPI shares have gained 7% this year, AMBA has gained 22%.

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