Astronics Corp Stock Rises After-Hours As Q4 Profit Tops Estimates, Retail’s Yet To Take Notice

The aerospace firm’s fourth quarter sales rose 6.8% to $208.5 million compared to the year-ago quarter and exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

Astronics Corp Stock Rises After-Hours As Q4 Profit Tops Estimates, Retail’s Yet To Take Notice
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 5, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Astronics Corp (ATRO) stock gained 10.5% after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street’s estimates.

The aerospace electronics firm posted adjusted net income of $16.8 million, or $0.48 per share, while analysts on average expected the company to post $0.17 per share, according to FinChat data.

The company’s fourth quarter sales rose 6.8% to $208.5 million compared to the year-ago quarter and exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

However, due to debt extinguishment commitments, it reported a net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.08 per share, compared with a net income of $7.0 million, or $0.20 per share, in the prior-year period.

It also included a $4.8 million reserve regarding a patent infringement dispute with Lufthansa. In February, a UK court ruled Astronics to pay about $11.9 million as a damage award for infringement.

Sales in the aerospace segment jumped 11.7% to $188.5 million, driven by a 13.5% increase in Commercial Transport sales.

The company attributed the rise to increased airline demand for cabin power and inflight entertainment & connectivity products, which was somewhat offset by lower sales of commercial lighting and safety products resulting from the Boeing strike.

However, its Test Systems segment sales declined by $6.6 million to $20 million during the fourth quarter.

The company said backlog at the end of the quarter was $599.2 million, the highest for any year-end.

Astronics expects 2025 revenue to be about $820 million to $860 million. Wall Street expects it to post $842.5 million.

“We expect growth to moderate in 2025, but margin improvement to continue,” CEO Peter Gundermann said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ (39/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘low.’

ATRO’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:24 a.m. ET on March 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits ATRO’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:24 a.m. ET on March 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Over the past year, Astronics shares have gained 4.7%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tesla's Growth Woes Push BofA To Slash Price Target: Retail Bears Unmoved By Demand-Boosting Efforts

Tesla's Growth Woes Push BofA To Slash Price Target: Retail Bears Unmoved By Demand-Boosting Efforts

Marvell Technology Stock Surges Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Strikes A Bullish Note As Nvidia’s Strong Performance Boosts Investor Confidence

Marvell Technology Stock Surges Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Strikes A Bullish Note As Nvidia’s Strong Performance Boosts Investor Confidence

On Holding Stock Rises On Strong Q4 Earnings, Brand Growth: Retail’s Excited

On Holding Stock Rises On Strong Q4 Earnings, Brand Growth: Retail’s Excited

Orion Group Tumbles After-Hours On Q4 Revenue Miss, Tepid 2025 Outlook: Retail Stays Bearish

Orion Group Tumbles After-Hours On Q4 Revenue Miss, Tepid 2025 Outlook: Retail Stays Bearish

Latham Group Stock Surges After-Hours On Robust 2025 Forecast, Q4 Sales Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Latham Group Stock Surges After-Hours On Robust 2025 Forecast, Q4 Sales Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Recent Stories

Union Cabinet approves ropeway projects for Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib to boost pilgrim connectivity vkp

Union Cabinet approves ropeway projects for Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib to boost pilgrim connectivity

BLACKPINK's Jennie accused of copying Alia Bhatt's Rani theme Song ahead of world tour; Fans outraged MEG

BLACKPINK's Jennie accused of copying Alia Bhatt's Rani theme Song ahead of world tour; Fans outraged

Class 10 students assault juniors at Kerala school, share 'reels' of incident and say "beating not enough" dmn

Class 10 students assault juniors at Kerala school, share 'reels' of incident and say "beating not enough"

Jharkhand: Three CRPF jawans injured in IED blast during anti-naxal operation in Chaibasa anr

Jharkhand: Three CRPF jawans injured in IED blast during anti-naxal operation in Chaibasa

Right to Information Act: How to use RTI to get information you need AJR

Right to Information Act: How to use RTI to get information you need

Recent Videos

CM Yogi SLAMS SP MLA Abu Azmi Over Aurangzeb Remark, Demands Action! | Asianet Newsable

CM Yogi SLAMS SP MLA Abu Azmi Over Aurangzeb Remark, Demands Action! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
CBFC Seeks OTT BAN on Violent Malayalam Film 'Marco'

CBFC Seeks OTT BAN on Violent Malayalam Film 'Marco'

Video Icon
Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico, Champions League HIGHLIGHTS | Brahim Díaz's Magic Seals Win

Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico, Champions League HIGHLIGHTS | Brahim Díaz's Magic Seals Win

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | BIG BOOST for Tourism with Sea Planes and Virtual Heritage Tours

Karnataka Pulse | BIG BOOST for Tourism with Sea Planes and Virtual Heritage Tours

Video Icon
World Pulse | Hong Kong Revives Border Village in Alternative Tourism Push

World Pulse | Hong Kong Revives Border Village in Alternative Tourism Push

Video Icon