AstraZeneca (AZN) on Friday launched an at-home delivery service for its Flumist influenza vaccine.

Flumist is a vaccine that is sprayed into the nose to help protect against influenza in people aged two through 49 years. However, it may not prevent influenza in everyone who gets vaccinated, the company stated.

The vaccine was initially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2003. It can be self-administered by adults 18 to 49 years of age or administered by a parent or caregiver to individuals aged 2-17 years.

