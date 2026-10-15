AstraZeneca will use insitro’s AI platform to identify potential drug targets for MASH and cardiomyopathies, drawing on its own clinical development and regulatory expertise to advance selected programs.

Under the deal, insitro will receive $40 million upfront under the agreement.

The company is eligible for up to approximately $1.46 billion in potential development and commercial milestone payments, plus potential single-digit royalties on global sales.

AstraZeneca will have exclusive worldwide rights to advance selected programs identified through the collaboration.

AstraZeneca (AZN) announced on Thursday a strategic drug discovery collaboration and licensing agreement with insitro, an AI-driven drug discovery company, to identify potential treatments for liver and heart diseases.

Under the agreement, insitro will receive $40 million upfront and is eligible for up to approximately $1.46 billion in potential development and commercial milestone payments, plus potential single-digit royalties on global sales.

AZN shares were up 2.2% in premarket trading on Thursday at the time of writing.

insitro To Use AI Platform For Drug Discovery

The collaboration will focus on metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and cardiomyopathies, two complex disease areas with significant unmet medical need, according to AstraZeneca.

insitro will use its Virtual Human AI platform, which combines large-scale human and cellular data with AI-enabled target identification and medicine design, to identify causal disease biology and advance targets nominated by AstraZeneca from discovery through to development-candidate stage.

Daphne Koller, founder and CEO of insitro, said, “MASH and cardiomyopathies are prevalent, underdiagnosed diseases where high-content data holds immense signal for uncovering disease drivers.”

“Partnering with AstraZeneca allows us to pair our deep biological precision with their deep pharmaceutical expertise and scale with potential accelerated advancement of novel programs through development and to patients.”

AstraZeneca To Hold Exclusive Worldwide Rights

AstraZeneca will have exclusive worldwide rights to advance selected programs identified through the collaboration. The company will contribute its clinical development and regulatory expertise to progress potential medicines.

Sharon Barr, executive vice president and head of BioPharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca, said selecting the right target is one of the most critical decisions in drug research and development. “This strategic collaboration underscores our commitment to maximizing the potential of cutting-edge AI to tackle the root cause of disease,” Barr said.

How Retail Views AZN

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AZN stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing amid ‘normal’ message volumes.

AZN shares have dropped over 12% year-to-date.

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