The stock hit its best day in a month on the first trading day of the new year and has ended in the green in the following two sessions.

The buoyant run of the stock was visible even in 2026, with the first three days of the year adding nearly $7 billion to its market capitalization.

In 2025, the company struck deals with the U.S. government and Verizon, as well as expanded manufacturing capacity.

AST SpaceMobile ended last year on a positive note, with the BlueBird 6 mission lifting off in December.

Among SpaceX’s listed rivals, AST SpaceMobile has garnered considerable investor attention, following an emphatic surge last year, as its focus on a global, space-based cellular broadband network powered by its BlueBird satellites has sparked optimism.

AST SpaceMobile shares have added 32% so far this year as of Tuesday's close.

The stock closed up over 7% on Tuesday but fell in overnight trading. AST SpaceMobile was down 2.3% as of 2 a.m. ET, according to Yahoo Finance. Several users on Stocktwits noted possible short-selling in AST SpaceMobile. According to Koyfin, short interest in AST SpaceMobile is climbing, reaching 13.6% this month from 12.1% a year ago.

ASTS’ 2025 – A Year Of Gains

In 2025, the company struck deals with the U.S. government and Verizon, as well as expanded manufacturing capacity. It has several agreements to its credit with more than 50 mobile network operators worldwide, representing nearly 3 billion subscribers.

AST SpaceMobile had ended the year on a positive note with the BlueBird 6 mission having lifted off and becoming the largest commercial communications array ever deployed in low Earth orbit, spanning nearly 2,400 square feet.

What Is Retail Thinking?

On Stocktwits, sentiment for AST SpaceMobile jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory a week ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels.

Retail interest has been robust, with followers on the platform spiking by over 50% in the past year and message volume nearly doubling. Over the last 24 hours, AST SpaceMobile saw a 10% jump in retail chatter on StockTwits.

A bullish user speculated that ASTS could surge fivefold over the next three years.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile have jumped over 333% in the last 12 months, while Rocket Lab’s stock has seen a 214% increase, and Intuitive Machines has risen marginally in the same period.

