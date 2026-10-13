Strive’s $718 million in PIPE warrants outstanding at a $27 exercise price are set to expire on Tuesday.

Strive had 23.25 million shares underlying traditional warrants as of Oct. 2, down 2.1 million from the 25.35 million reported in the previous week.

The warrants, initially expected to expire on Monday, were moved to Oct. 2 due to Columbus Day, a federal banking holiday.

Meanwhile, Maxim hiked the target on Strive by more than 76%, while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

Shares of Strive Inc. (ASST) slipped 0.76% in the overnight session late Monday as the company’s PIPE (private investment in public equity) warrants outstanding at a $27 exercise price are set to expire on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, CEO Matt Cole said in a post on X, “Strive announces capital markets activities through SEC filings” on Tuesday morning.

Warrant Details

Cole said on X last month that Strive had $718 million in PIPE warrants outstanding as of Sept.11. By Oct. 2, 23.25 million shares remained underlying traditional warrants, down 2.1 million from the prior week, according to a regulatory filing. At the $27 exercise price, cash exercise of all warrants then outstanding could generate up to about $627.7 million in gross proceeds.

The warrants, initially expected to expire on Monday, were moved to Oct. 2 due to Columbus Day, a federal banking holiday, with all other terms remaining unchanged.

In September, Cole said in a post on X that as warrants near expiry, markets should “make sure to also look at options / short interest,” while keeping an eye on how many have already sold. “The rest of 2026 is going to be a lot of fun,” he added.

ASST Stock: Wall Street Hikes

Maxim hiked the target on Strive by more than 76%, while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. Analyst Matthew Galinko raised the price target on Strive to $37 from $21, according to The Fly. The revised target implies an upside of 33.52% from the stock’s last close.

Galinko said that Strive is uniquely positioned as a Bitcoin (BTC) Digital Asset Treasury, with a debt-free balance sheet and liquid common and preferred stock issues, providing multiple levers to optimize BTC per share.

Last week, Strive announced that it had bought 2,000 Bitcoin for $169 million at an average $84,422 each, raising its total holdings to 29,462 BTC through SATA preferred stock proceeds and $56.7 million from warrant exercises. According to the latest data from the company’s website, Strive holds 29,462 BTC for a total market value of $2.42 billion. The average cost basis for BTC held is $89,994.

As per data from Koyfin, five analysts covering the stock have a 12-month average price target of $33.20 on ASST, implying an upside of nearly 20% from its last close. Of the analysts covering the stock, four have a ‘Buy’ rating, while one has a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. There are no ‘Hold’ or ‘Sell’ ratings on the stock.

ASST Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ASST stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. Message volumes around the company increased 180% over 24 hours, according to platform data.

One user said that if “the stock is above $27 and all of the warrants are exercised, that is not a good thing for the stock. it is a good thing for the warrant holders at the expense of the common shareholders.”

Another user said, “$ASST this about to get crazy ugly.”

ASST stock has gained nearly 88% in 2026.

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