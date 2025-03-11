ASML’s China Push Excites Retail Traders Even As US Sanctions Fears Weigh On Stock

The Netherlands-based chipmaking tool manufacturer will set up a reuse and repair center in 2025 in Beijing.

ASML’s China Push Excites Retail Traders Even As US Sanctions Fears Weigh On Stock
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Shares of ASML Holding NV (ASML) plunged 6.7% during Monday’s regular trade and extended the decline in after-market hours even as the company announced expansion into the Chinese market.

Amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China, ASML’s expansion in the country to set up a production facility was cheered on by retail investors on the Stocktwits platform.

Chatter among users on the platform surged by 4,800% in the last 24 hours, while the broader sentiment soared in the ‘bullish’ (67/100) territory.

ASML disclosed in its latest annual report that the Netherlands-headquartered chipmaking tool manufacturer will set up a reuse and repair center in 2025 in Beijing.

This comes months after the U.S. extended sanctions on chip manufacturing technology suppliers to include metrology, which is used to measure and validate semiconductor materials.

Moreover, China’s homegrown tech giant Huawei has reportedly developed a technology to directly take on ASML, which holds a global monopoly in producing extreme ultraviolet (EUV) photolithography equipment.

Huawei’s technology, dubbed laser-induced discharge plasma (LDP) could decouple Chinese chipmakers from ASML and allow them to manufacture advanced chips, working around U.S. sanctions.

Huawei has also caught the U.S. off-guard with its recent smartphone powered by a 7-nanometer chip, despite sanctions making it difficult for Chinese companies to access advanced chips.

Users were generally optimistic on Stocktwits despite the ASML stock falling on Monday.

ASML retail sentiment.jpg ASML sentiment and message volume March 10, 2025, as of 8 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

However, some users expressed a bearish outlook amid a wider decline across the market.

Koyfin data shows the average price target for the ASML stock is $881.29, implying an upside of 29% from Monday’s closing price. Of the 39 brokerage calls, 29 have a ‘Buy’ or a ‘Strong Buy’ recommendation, nine suggest holding the stock, while there’s one ‘Sell’ rating.

ASML’s stock has witnessed a volatile 2025 so far, with its stock declining 1.44%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Airbnb Scores A 'Buy' Rating From Jefferies On Bookings Growth Potential, But Retail's Holding Back For Now

Airbnb Scores A 'Buy' Rating From Jefferies On Bookings Growth Potential, But Retail's Holding Back For Now

Sunnova Energy Stock Gains As CEO William Berger Resigns Days After Going-Concern Warning: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Sunnova Energy Stock Gains As CEO William Berger Resigns Days After Going-Concern Warning: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

VIX Spikes 18% As S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit 6-Month Lows On Recession Fears: Retail’s Not Fully Convinced Of Bear Market Onslaught

VIX Spikes 18% As S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit 6-Month Lows On Recession Fears: Retail’s Not Fully Convinced Of Bear Market Onslaught

BioNTech's 2025 Revenue View, Vaccine Policy Uncertainty Prompt Price-Target Cut: Retail Stays Cautiously Optimistic

BioNTech's 2025 Revenue View, Vaccine Policy Uncertainty Prompt Price-Target Cut: Retail Stays Cautiously Optimistic

Top Mutual Funds to Invest Before Holi for High Returns in 3 Years

These 5 Mutual Funds Could Be Return Masters! Invest This Holi!

Recent Stories

Intersteller Re-Release: Christopher Nolan's movie back on popular demand in India; Check dates HERE ATG

Intersteller Re-Release: Christopher Nolan's movie back on popular demand in India; Check dates HERE

Elegant Digital Print Salwar Suits for Ramadan 2025 iwh

Elevate Style: 8 Digital Print Suits for Ramadan Celebration

Measles Outbreak in US Symptoms Prevention and Treatment Guide iwh

Measles Outbreak: Symptoms Spreading Rapidly in the United States

8th Pay Commission: Experts explain salary calculation amid major announcement AJR

8th Pay Commission: Experts explain salary calculation amid major announcement

Affordable Bandhani Dress Designs for Women Under Rs 500 iwh

Modern Ethnic Looks for Summer: Bandhej Dresses Under Rs 500

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon