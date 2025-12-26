Six of the “Magnificent 7” stocks are trading above their 200-DMA, with the notable exception of Meta Platforms.

As 2025 comes to an end, six of the “Magnificent 7” stocks trade above their 200-day moving averages (200-DMA), indicating the absence of any long-term bearish signal.

Notably, just Meta Platforms (META) traded below the long-term average as of the time of writing. Meta fell below its 200-day moving average following its third-quarter earnings report on October 29 and, despite attempts to reclaim it, has found resistance in the $670 to $675 band.

META's 200-DMA | Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, Microsoft (MSFT) has found strong support at its 200-DMA line, rebounding twice from those levels over the past month. Ever since late October, MSFT stock has been in a corrective mode, dropping from its high around $553 following the first quarter earnings.

The rest of the Mag 7 stocks are trading well above their 200-DMA.

MSFT's 200-DMA | Source: TradingView

MAG 7 2025 Gains

So far this year, only Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA) have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 17% advance. Alphabet stands out with about 65% year-to-date gains, well ahead of NVIDIA’s roughly 36% rise. Tesla has gained around 28%.

Amazon has been the weakest performer among the ‘Magnificent 7’ this year, up just about 5.5% and the only member posting single-digit gains. The rest, Apple (+10%), Meta (+11.4%), and Microsoft (+16.6), have all delivered double digit growths.

Mag 7 YTD Gains | Source: TradingView

Slowdown On The Cards?

In a note last week, Yardeni Research said the shift from the “Magnificent Seven” toward the broader “Impressive 493” within the S&P 500 is likely to continue through 2026, as heavy AI spending weighs on cash flows and slows profit growth.

Before that, the firm urged investors to reduce exposure to Mag 7, after 15 years of bullish positioning on mega-cap tech.

Yardeni warned that the group’s outsized profit margins are increasingly attracting competition, as more companies evolve into technology-driven businesses. While the Magnificent Seven have surged over 600% since late 2019, far outpacing the S&P 500, Yardeni expects earnings growth to broaden across the index.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment for Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) on Stocktwits turned ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier.

MAGS' Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at Premarket on Dec. 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

MAGS has gained around 25% so far this year.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA (0.6%), Tesla (0.1%), Apple (0.07%), Alphabet (0.1%), and Amazon (0.1%) traded higher, while Microsoft (-0.1%), and META (-0.1%) traded lower in premarket.

