Hayes’ comments align with his broader rotation toward decentralized finance tokens.

Arthur Hayes also asked “degens” to lobby listing teams to add the River token to centralized exchanges.

River’s price pulled back from record levels on Tuesday night but was still up by 20% in the last 24 hours, at the time of writing.

Listing speculation remains a powerful short-term catalyst for smaller-cap crypto assets.

Arthur Hayes on Tuesday night urged major exchanges Binance and Bybit to list River (RIVER) after the crypto token hit a record high of around $24.60.

In a post on X, the BitMEX co-founder also urged traders to lobby listing teams to add RIVER to centralized exchanges. RIVER’s price gained 20% in the last 24 hours to $19.20, paring gains after marking a new all-time high. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the token trended in ‘neutral’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter over the past day.

Source: @cryptohayes/X

Arthur Hayes Leans Further Into DeFi

The move to advocate for River comes as Hayes continues to reduce his exposure to Ethereum (ETH) and focus more on decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens. He has added to positions in Ethena (ENA), Pendle (PENDLE), Ether.fi (ETHFI), and Lido DAO (LDO) over the past month. River is also in the DeFi space.

Ethereum’s price led gains among major crypto tokens on Tuesday night, up 1.8% in the last 24 hours to $3,277. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the leading altcoin trended in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day with chatter at ‘high’ levels.

Why A Listing Matters For River

River has positioned itself as a DeFi infrastructure token, building a chain-abstraction stablecoin system designed to enable cross-chain collateral, yield, and liquidity without traditional bridging mechanisms. Despite that technical focus, access to centralized exchanges remains a key lever for expanding liquidity and attracting a broader investor base.

Historically, listing speculation has been one of the strongest short-term drivers in crypto markets. In the past, Hayes’ public commentary has often coincided with bursts of speculative activity around smaller tokens.

