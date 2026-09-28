AI momentum faces a fresh test as earnings, product launches and IPOs put tech investors back on alert.

Micron’s results would offer a key read on memory pricing, HBM demand, and AI infrastructure spending.

OpenAI’s DevDay puts new AI models and developer tools in focus as competition with Meta intensifies.

Oura and Solidigm add fresh momentum to a resurgent U.S. tech IPO market.

It’s been a lull on the earnings front, but analysts and investors will be waking from their slumber for one of the most crucial reports this week: Micron’s.

The memory chip giant will report its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday. The report matters well beyond Micron, as its DRAM and HBM businesses offer a read-through on memory pricing, AI-server demand and the pace of data-center spending, making its outlook an important signal for the broader semiconductor and AI trade.

Tech observers will also be tuning into OpenAI’s developer event, which kicks off Tuesday, where the AI giant is expected to showcase its own chops as it takes on the news sensation on the block, Meta Platforms’ Muse AI.

Tech IPO Watch

Smart-ring maker Oura launched its U.S. IPO roadshow, targeting a valuation of up to $15.6 billion and seeking to raise up to $2.2 billion. Its shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq on Sept. 30.

SK Hynix’s U.S. NAND and SSD subsidiary, Solidigm, is reported to be exploring a U.S. IPO as early as 2027, potentially raising $15 billion at a valuation of up to $150 billion.

Tech Earnings

Micron Technology’s Q4 report (Sept. 30): Micron is expected to post a 353% rise in revenue and 943% rise in profit, with a particular focus on a potential announcement on share buyback, guidance, and memory pricing.

Tech Events

Newcomer Machine Earning AI Summit (Sept. 29, San Francisco): Industry leaders will discuss the latest developments in AI infrastructure, machine learning and enterprise AI.

OpenAI DevDay (Sept. 29, San Francisco): OpenAI will showcase its latest AI models, developer tools and platform capabilities, with announcements expected around new APIs, agentic AI features and developer products.

MIT Future Fest (Sept. 30–Oct. 4, Cambridge, MA): The conference will bring together researchers, innovators and industry leaders across the MIT campus, with programming spanning AI, science, technology, robotics and the future of computing.

Tech Winners And Losers Ahead Of Monday

Nasdaq-100 Gainers Nasdaq-100 Losers Datadog (up 16.6%) Paychex (down 12.7%) Cadence Design Systems (up 15.3%) Charter Communications (down 12%) Qualcomm (up 16.7%) Intuit (down 9%)

Last week, the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) rose 3.3%, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) gained 7.4%, and the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) rose 1.6%.

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