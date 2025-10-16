Downdetector showed that 9,597 users in the United States were facing issues with PayPal at 12 pm ET, and 8,373 users were having outages on Venmo as of 11:47 am ET.

Payment services applications PayPal and Venmo were both down for some users in the United States on Thursday, according to Downdetector, which tracks real-time outages across thousands of websites, apps, and internet providers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Downdetector showed that 9,597 users in the United States were facing issues with PayPal at 12 p.m. ET, and 8,373 users were having outages on Venmo as of 11:47 a.m. ET.

Users on Stocktwits also noted issues regarding logging into PayPal.

Venmo was bought by PayPal in 2013. Shares of PayPal were down nearly 3% in afternoon trading.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<