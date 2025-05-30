The analyst said Ganesh Housing shares are attracting attention for their land-backed business model and strong FY25 margins.

Ganesh Housing Company Ltd (GHCL) stands out in Gujarat’s real estate market, according to SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma, who highlights the company’s strong fundamentals and focus on land-backed growth.

At the time of writing, Ganesh Housing shares traded at ₹1,007.00, down 0.96% or ₹9.80 on the day.

Despite a nearly 30% decline from its February peak of ₹1,480, GHCL trades around ₹1,015, maintaining a higher high–higher low structure and holding above a multi-month regression channel.

Sharma identified key technical support near ₹891 and noted that declining volume on the recent pullback suggests limited selling pressure, with potential for an upside breakout after consolidation.

On the fundamental side, GHCL reported strong FY25 results, including an 81.8% core profit margin, 60.2% profit-after-tax margin, and ₹598 crore net profit on ₹993 crore revenue, supported by a net debt position close to zero.

The company’s business model focuses on early land accumulation in high-growth corridors like Ahmedabad, waiting for infrastructure developments such as GIFT City expansion, Metro Phase 2, and the city’s Olympic bid to unlock value.

Sharma noted GHCL’s phased monetization approach and low execution risk, distinguishing it from peers that rely heavily on leverage and pan-India expansion strategies.

He warned that a weekly close below ₹875 would break the trend channel and invalidate the bullish technical setup, marking a critical level for risk management.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has declined 19.3% so far in 2025.

