Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (ARCT) on Wednesday announced interim results from a mid-stage trial of its ARCT-032 therapy in people with cystic fibrosis.

In a cohort of the study, six patients with cystic fibrosis received inhaled 10 mg doses of ARCT-032 daily over 28 days.

What’s Driving Down The Stock?

The company reported that treatment-related adverse events were observed in the study during the initial doses but ceased with continuous dosing.

However, the Data Monitoring Committee found no convincing evidence that the serious adverse event is related to ARCT-032 and approved the study to proceed.

However, shares of the company fell 57% on Wednesday.

