The project, located at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, is expected to be completed by the second half of 2025.

Archer Aviation (ACHR) stock rose 9.7% on Wednesday after the company’s design to convert a helipad into a hybrid heliport for its air taxis was approved by the United Arab Emirates.

The company said the heliport is located at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal and will provide direct access to Abu Dhabi Port and the Louvre Abu Dhabi, among other places.

Archer said it would continue to work closely with the country’s aviation regulator, the General Civil Aviation Agency, and its infrastructure partner Falcon Aviation.

The project is expected to be completed by the second half of 2025. The approval keeps Archer on track to deploy the first of its Midnight series of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft later this year.

Once completed, the location would become the first hybrid heliport available for early commercial air taxi operations in Abu Dhabi.

"Leveraging existing aviation assets is a cornerstone of our launch strategy. It allows us to move both quickly and safely—getting critical infrastructure ready ahead of our planned commercial launch,” said CEO Adam Goldstein.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved to ‘bullish’ (60/100) territory from ‘neutral’(48/100) a day ago, while retail chatter was ‘normal.’

ACHR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:21 p.m. ET on April 23, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock was among the top 10 trending tickers at Stocktwits at the time of writing.

One retail trader suggested that Archer could become the market leader in the relatively new eVTOL market.

Another user needed the news about piloted test flights to become “fully confident” about the stock.

The company had signed an agreement with Ethiopian Airlines in March to deploy a fleet of Midnight aircraft to Africa’s largest carrier.

Archer shares have fallen by nearly 19% year to date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<