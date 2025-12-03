The San Jose, California-based company said it will also connect West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, and Fort Lauderdale through its air taxi network, in addition to Miami.

Archer plans to connect the region’s three major international airports: Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, and Palm Beach International Airport.

Related Ross, the firm owned by billionaire real estate developer Stephen Ross, intends to partner with Archer to develop a vertiport within its West Palm Beach downtown development.

Hard Rock Stadium, the home ground of the Miami Dolphins, and the Apogee Golf Club would also allow Archer to use their existing heliports for its Midnight aircraft.

Archer Aviation (ACHR) stock rose 1.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company revealed its plans for a Miami metropolitan area-based air taxi network, as it races toward the commercial launch of its Midnight aircraft.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The San Jose, California-based company said it will also connect West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, and Fort Lauderdale through its air taxi network, in addition to Miami. Archer intends to offer travel options between the region’s three major international airports, which are Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, and Palm Beach International Airport, as well as several strategic general aviation airports in the area.

Sporting Venues, Real Estate Developer Also On Board

Related Ross, the firm owned by billionaire real estate developer Stephen Ross, intends to partner with Archer to develop a vertiport within its West Palm Beach downtown development. Dragon Global’s Magic City Innovation District, a mixed-use complex, also plans to develop a vertiport site for air taxis.

Hard Rock Stadium, the home ground of the Miami Dolphins, and the Apogee Golf Club would also allow Archer to use their existing heliports for its Midnight aircraft. Ross is the owner of the Miami Dolphins and a co-owner of Apogee.

What Are Stocktwits Users Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Archer was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

ACHR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:18 a.m. ET on Dec. 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

“How can this not be at $11 right now, baffling,” one user wrote.

The company and its rival, Joby, are competing in the nascent electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) industry, with many large cities worldwide considering the aircraft an alternative to road travel to reduce traffic congestion and pollution.

Last month, Joby filed a lawsuit against Archer, alleging that the company recruited one of its former employees earlier this year to gain access to confidential information, which Joby dubbed “corporate espionage.” Hunterbrook Capital also revealed a short position in Archer after noting that its flagship Midnight electric air taxi did not fly at the 2025 Dubai Airshow.

Archer Aviation stock has fallen nearly 23% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<