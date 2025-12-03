According to a CNBC report, Apple is projected to ship roughly 247.4 million iPhones by the end of 2025.

Apple’s stock rose about 6% over the past month.

Apple Inc.(AAPL) may be headed for its biggest iPhone year on record, according to fresh data from the research firm IDC.

According to a CNBC report, the consumer tech giant is projected to ship roughly 247.4 million iPhones by the end of the year, more than at any time in its history.

What’s Fueling The Surge

IDC attributes this surge largely to strong consumer enthusiasm around the newly released iPhone 17 series. The company’s senior research director, Nabila Popal, noted that demand has soared, especially in China, where the iPhone 17’s popularity triggered a dramatic rebound in Apple’s performance.

According to the report, the research firm said demand in China helped push its global forecast upward. “Thanks to the phenomenal success of its latest iPhone 17 series,” added Popal.

Apple’s stock inched 0.1% higher in Wednesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory, and message volume improved to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

AAPL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:00 a.m. ET on Dec. 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

China — A Key Market Turnaround

In what was expected to be a challenging year in China, Apple overturned earlier predictions. Initially forecast to decline a 1 %, iPhone shipments in China are now expected to rise by nearly 3 %, according to IDC’s analysis.

This follows Counterpoint Research’s report last week, which highlighted that Apple is poised to reclaim the top spot in worldwide smartphone shipments, surpassing Samsung Electronics for the first time in 14 years.

Apple’s stock rose about 6% over the past month, in contrast to peers like Nvidia, which declined 12% over the same period, as investors question high valuations driven by AI-fueled spending frenzy.

