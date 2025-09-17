The company stated that the 100% remission rate achieved at the highest dose level of the trial demonstrated the drug’s potential to redefine the frontline treatment landscape for newly diagnosed AML patients who are unfit for intensive chemotherapy.

Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) announced on Tuesday that a 100% remission rate was observed in a cohort of its Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating Mipletamig, in combination with Venetoclax and Azacitidine for newly diagnosed patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The study enrolled patients unfit for intensive chemotherapy. No dose-limiting toxicities or cytokine release syndrome were observed in the trial or among any frontline patients treated with Mipletamig to date, the company said.

The 100% remission rate achieved at the highest dose level of the trial demonstrated the drug’s potential to redefine the frontline treatment landscape for newly diagnosed AML patients who are unfit for intensive chemotherapy, the company said. It added that 40% of treated patients achieved minimal residual disease (MRD)-negative status, a critical marker of remission.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around APVO stock rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘extremely high’ levels. Shares of the company traded 8% higher at the time of writing.

APVO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:26 p.m. ET on Sept. 16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



A Stocktwits user expressed concerns about a potential dip in the share price.

Another highlighted the drop in share price after the initial jump following the news.

The company said that it is actively enrolling patients for the next cohort at the next dose levels and will present current findings at a medical conference in the last quarter.

APVO stock is down by 98% this year.

