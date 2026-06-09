Gene Munster on X, formerly known as Twitter, said AAPL stock is falling because Apple hasn’t given any timeline on the new Siri features.

Apple introduces new MacOS called 'Golden Gate'

Introduced Siri AI and will launch a beta version later this year.

Apple’s web browser Safari to get AI upgrades, including tab organization.

Apple (AAPL) share price eased nearly 2% on Monday, its worst single-day drop in nearly three weeks, after the iPhone maker’s AI announcements at its flagship developer conference (WWDC) failed to spark investor interest over the lack of a definitive launch date.

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Apple's AI updates to Siri have been delayed multiple times since the company talked about the product in 2024 and investors continued to remain skeptical about delivery timings of Siri AI, considering competition has been far ahead in launching their AI tools and products.

Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, attributed the dip in Apple stock price today to the lack of Siri AI launch timings. Investors were expecting Apple to launch in September this year, but the Apple official website mentions a launch later this year, without a definitive timeline.

“Craig says Siri AI in beta later this year, which explains the sell off. Investors wanted it in September. That means the real version is likely early to mid 2027,” Munster said on X.

“Craig didn’t give any timing updates on the new Siri…most investors expected it to launch this fall, but Apple provided no comfort that it would actually be ready in September,” added Munster.

Apple WWDC: Siri AI Is Here, But No Definitive Launch Date

Apple’s official website mentioned Siri AI will be launched later this year and will be compatible with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro. Siri won't initially be available in the European Union (EU) and new AI features not yet coming to China, Apple said in a press statement.

During a WWDC demonstration, Apple presented a revamped Siri designed to handle complex inquiries and perform tasks for users. An executive showcased these capabilities by directing Siri to locate particular images for album creation and manage calendar alerts.

The assistant's vocal quality has also been refined to sound more natural and less mechanical. Additionally, users now have the option to customize Siri's voice according to their own liking.

Apple’s New Agentic AI Functionalities

At WWDC, Apple unveiled several AI enhancements for Safari and various applications that act as agents to execute tasks on behalf of the user.

Apple’s browser Safari will now categorize open tabs by topic through page analysis and similarity identification. Additionally, Safari can notify users of web page updates even when the specific page is not active.

In the updated Passwords app, Apple Intelligence can identify and automatically modify passwords it deems insecure and during active calls, Apple Intelligence can reference data from Mail and Messages to provide real-time context, such as displaying flight details pulled from an email while a user is on a call.

AAPL Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ and message volumes were ‘high’.

Retail chatter on Stocktwits surged about 242% over the past week and 580% over the past month for Apple stock.

A user said, “Siri AI doesn’t cut it,” following the WWDC 2026 event.

Another user expressed belief that Apple does not have anything to show for AI

AAPL stock has gained 10.6% year-to-date.

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