The tech giant has doubled the active noise cancellation power compared to the second-generation Pro model and claims a fourfold improvement over the first generation.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) launched the AirPods Pro 3, the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 on Tuesday, during the company’s ‘Awe Dropping’ event.

Live translation is also debuting with AirPods Pro 3, using Apple Intelligence to deliver real-time, bidirectional interpretation. Users can monitor heart rate directly through the earbuds during workouts, and track calorie burn without needing an Apple Watch. With active noise cancellation enabled, AirPods Pro 3 can provide up to eight hours of listening time. Pre-orders are now open at $249, with official availability scheduled to begin on September 19.

The budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 3 features 18 hours of battery life and rapid charging, allowing for eight hours of use from a 15-minute charge. The premium Apple Watch Ultra 3 has a 42-hour battery life.

Apple stock inched 0.5% lower on Tuesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment towards the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory. Message volume improved to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours. The stock saw a 557% surge in user message count in the past week.

The Apple Watch Series 11 features advanced heart and sleep monitoring capabilities, and introduces a new tool to identify potential signs of high blood pressure. The Series 11 promises up to 24 hours of battery life. While the Apple Watch SE 3 features the powerful S10 chip, the Ultra 3 includes satellite communication for emergency SOS and supports 5G cellular service.

The Apple Watch Series 11 starts at $399, the SE 3 at $249, and the Ultra 3 at $799. All models are now available for preorder, with availability starting from September 19. Apple stock has shed over 5% in 2025 and has gained 7% in the last 12 months.

