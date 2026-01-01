According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is looking to reveal the chatbot in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference and release it later in September.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reportedly planning to overhaul its smart assistant Siri into an artificial intelligence chatbot later this year.

According to a report from Bloomberg that cited people familiar with the matter, the chatbot will be embedded deeply into Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and Mac operating systems. Campos, the code name for the chatbot, will replace Siri in its current interface, the report added.

The chatbot capabilities are likely to come later in the year, as per the report. Apple is looking to reveal the chatbot in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference and release it later in September, according to the people cited by Bloomberg.

