Hassett said the U.S. is garnering “trillions and trillions” of dollars of commitments to build new factories in the country.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reportedly likely to make an announcement related to an investment commitment in the U.S., according to the White House.

“They're moving here in droves. This is trillions and trillions of dollars of commitments for people to build new factories here. In fact, you're likely to see one today from Apple," said White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett, according to a Reuters report, citing Hassett’s interview with Fox Business earlier Wednesday.

AAPL stock is down nearly 19% year-to-date and around 2% in the last 12 months.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<