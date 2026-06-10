Apple Inc. announced a sweeping update to its developer policies, warning that software could be permanently removed from the App Store if it fails to attract a steady stream of users.

Apple will begin removing existing applications in highly saturated categories if they fail to attract customers.

The updated policy expands restrictions against duplicate app concepts, explicitly targeting simple tools like wallpaper generators and basic timers.

Software creators who repeatedly submit low-quality or copycat programs face permanent expulsion from the official Apple Developer Program.

Apple updated its app store policy for developers, under which new apps and those already on the platform are no longer exempt from deletion if they do not maintain an active user base or receive regular updates.

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The iPhone maker rolled out the new policies alongside its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), shifting how it curates its digital marketplace experience.

"Your apps should change and improve as well in order to stay on the App Store," Apple noted in its revised official developer documentation, emphasizing that software will be removed if it stops functioning properly or lacks active support from its creators.

The tech giant is explicitly taking aim at what it describes as "low-effort" and "mediocrity." For years, the company’s guidelines featured a famously blunt warning telling developers that the marketplace already had enough "fart, burp, flashlight, fortune telling, dating, drinking games, and Kama Sutra apps."

The updated guidelines heavily expand that list to include modern varieties of oversaturated software. New rules explicitly forbid developers from "opportunistically creating variants of existing app categories," thereby expanding the banned list to include repetitive wallpaper apps, simple timers, and unoriginal soundboard apps.

Apple stock eased nearly 4% on Tuesday.

AAPL’s Warnings To Developers

For creators who continue to push low-quality products, the stakes are high. Apple warned that a pattern of submitting mediocre or cloned software will result in the termination of the creator's developer account, completely cutting off their access to the marketplace.

The stricter enforcement aligns with a broader effort by Apple to overhaul how consumers find new software. At its recent developer conference, the company unveiled a suite of new merchandising tools and algorithmic, personalized app recommendations designed to boost user engagement.

By aggressively purging inactive and unoriginal applications, Apple hopes to clear the digital noise. The company stated the move will ultimately reward high-effort developers by making their innovative products much easier for the App Store's one billion global users to discover.

AAPL Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on Stocktwits jumped about 600% over the past week and soared 2,000% over the past month.

AAPL Stock has gained 6.5% year-to-date. While key ETFs Apple is a part of including the SPY, QQQ and VOO fell between 1% and 2.3% on Tuesday.

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