Apple’s stock is perched at a record high, going into a seasonally strong period.

Morgan Stanley predicts potential estimate reratings, driven by sustained iPhone 17 cycle momentum.

The firm sees more exciting catalysts through 2026.

Apple stock has begun to gather some momentum as the company enters its seasonally strongest period of the year. The stock scaled fresh intraday and closing peaks on Wednesday ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings report due after the market closes on Thursday.

In Thursday’s early premarket session, Apple stock climbed 0.56% after settling the previous session at $269.70.

What Analysts Expect For Apple's Q4

According to Fiscal.ai-compiled consensus, Apple is expected to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 and revenue of $102.25 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Previewing the quarterly results, Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring said Apple will likely surpass the buy-side expectations for the September and December quarters, which have climbed in recent weeks. The analyst sees more exciting catalysts for the stock ahead through 2026.

Woodring expects in-line September and December quarters, but does not rule out upside from iPhone 17 momentum carrying over into late October, potential margin upside in both quarters, and better-than-expected Services growth.

Consensus Revenue Estimate For Apple’s Product Categories:

-iPhone: $49.77B (54.31M units and ASP of $890)

-iPad: $6.92B

-Mac: $8.73B

-Wearables: $8.68B

-Services: $28.2B

How Retail Is Positioned Ahead Of Apple’s Q4

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Apple stock remained ‘bullish’ as of early Thursday, but the message volume was ‘normal.’

A bullish user said it is time for Apple’s stock to enter the $300 territory.

Another user attributed their positive stance on Apple to President Trump's progress in tariff issues following his meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Apple Stock Is A ‘Buy’

Morgan Stanley’s Woodring called Apple a buy despite its record run. His optimism is premised on potential estimate reratings driven by sustained iPhone 17 cycle momentum. The analyst has an ‘Overweight’ rating on the Apple stock and a $298 price target.

Not all analysts share Woodring’s optimism. According to Koyfin, the consensus analyst’s price target for Apple stock is 256.01, implying a 5% downside from current levels.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<