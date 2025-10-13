New details of upcoming products, such as Apple's smart glasses and foldable iPhone, were also reported over the weekend.

Apple shares rose 1.7% in early premarket trading on Monday, rebounding from Friday’s 3.5% drop, after weekend reports highlighting the company’s upcoming products and strategy moves.

CNBC reported that Apple is nearing a deal to acquire engineers and technology from Prompt AI, an early-stage startup focused on computer vision. Prompt's flagship app, Seemour, connects to home security cameras, adding technology that helps them detect specific people, pets, and other animals or objects around a household.

To be sure, Apple does not have a security camera of its own, but sells those from Logitech and Aqara on its site.

In his latest Bloomberg column on Sunday, Mark Gurman shared new insights into Apple's upcoming smart glasses, while TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo — known for his accurate Apple supply-chain reports — teased fresh details about the company's rumored foldable phone.

Gurman reported that Apple's smart glasses are likely to run the Vision Pro's operating system, visionOS. A future device could operate the full version of the OS when paired with a Mac, and then switch to a lighter, more mobile-friendly interface when linked to an iPhone.

Apple has reportedly paused work on a lighter and cheaper version of its Vision Pro headset and instead put together a team to develop smart glasses. The pivot is largely in response to Meta's dominant lead in the category, following several generations of its smart glasses — including last month's launch of the Meta Ray-Ban Display — and growing recognition of the advantages smart glasses have over virtual reality headsets.

Meanwhile, Kuo, in a Sunday X post, said that Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone will feature a newly designed hinge that's significantly cheaper to produce than earlier estimates.

"The hinge ASP is expected to drop to about $70–80 at mass production, significantly below the market's expectation of $100–120 or higher," Kuo wrote, adding that the foldable phone could be released next year.

That comes as Apple gears up for another product launch this month. Gurman said the lineup will include the M5 iPad Pro, a Vision Pro with a faster chip and improved strap, and a new MacBook Pro.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for Apple has dropped to 'extremely bearish' since Friday, with 'low' message volume, as of early Monday.

Apple's stock dropped 5% last week, taking its year-to-date drop to 2%.

