Apple is expected to unveil new operating systems for the iPhone and its other devices, but a revamped Siri virtual assistant is likely to be the centerpiece of the event.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference starts on Monday, with the keynote at 10 am PT.

AAPL stock and P/E are near an all-time high.

Stocktwits sentiment for AAPL was ‘bearish’ early Monday.

Apple shares rose 0.3% in early premarket trading on Monday as investors looked ahead to the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicks off at its Cupertino, California, headquarters later in the day, with a revamped Siri assistant expected to take center stage.

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Apple stock is trading near record highs and has largely shrugged off the volatility that has rattled the broader tech sector in recent months. AAPL is up 13.3% year to date, compared with the 14.5% rise in the Nasdaq. Apple’s 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio stood at 33.7x, hovering near a record high.

A couple of factors are at play behind the stock’s climb. Unlike Big Tech peers, who are spending record sums on AI development and new data centers, Apple maintained its capital expenditures at a steady level and significantly lower than those of tech companies in its league.

Apple’s January announcement said that its next-generation AI features on its devices would be powered by Google's latest AI technology. Separately, the iPhone 17 has been a huge success for the company, powering record revenue in the last two quarters.

Apple WWDC 2026: What’s In Store?

At the WWDC, which would be the last one for outgoing CEO Tim Cook, the company is expected to announce its overhauled Siri digital assistant and a slew of new AI capabilities, as well as refreshed operating systems for Apple’s iPhone, iPad, Mac, smartwatch, TV set-top box and Vision Pro headset, according to a Bloomberg report.

Notably, the software and OS updates could also offer fresh clues about Apple’s next wave of devices. There is growing buzz around a foldable iPhone, Apple Glasses and even a MacBook Ultra, and investors will be watching closely for any hints tied to the company’s latest software announcements.

Apple’s iOS 27 is expected to feature a range of AI-powered upgrades, including natural language Shortcuts that let users create automations using plain English commands, a new writing assistant for reviewing grammar and style suggestions in real time, and a redesigned notification system that brings alerts in from the left side of the screen as part of a broader interface overhaul, according to Bloomberg.

Analyst, Retail View Ahead On AAPL

“The question for WWDC26 isn’t ‘will Apple announce a better Siri?’ It almost certainly will,” MoffettNathanson wrote in a new note, according to a CNBC report. “The question is ‘does a better Siri justify a multiple that already assumes it works?’”

WedBush contended that the revamped Siri will be the centerpiece of the event as Apple pushes to increase its services revenue. AI-related services may add $75 to $100 a share to Apple's valuation, a contribution Wedbush said is not fully reflected in the current stock price.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for AAPL remained unchanged at ‘bearish.’ Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference runs from Monday to June 12.

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