According to a report from The New York Times, Apple has been fast-tracking its plans for Cook's succession since last year as he reports being tired and looking to reduce his workload.

John Ternus is currently Apple’s head of hardware engineering and joined the tech giant in 2001.

As per the NYT report, attention to detail and knowledge of Apple’s vast supply network are Ternus’s strong suits.

Ternus is most known within Apple for product maintenance rather than innovating new ones, as per six former employees cited in the report.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reportedly considering John Ternus, head of hardware engineering, as the top pick to replace current chief Tim Cook, if he decides to step down.

According to a report from The New York Times, Apple has been fast-tracking its plans for Cook’s succession since last year, according to people familiar with the matter. Long-time Apple chief Cook told senior leaders that he is tired and is looking to reduce his workload, as per the report.

Cook will likely take over as the chairman of Apple’s board, if he decides to step down, the report stated.

Apart from Ternus, other internal candidates such as Craig Federighi, head of software, Eddy Cue, head of services, Greg Joswiak, head of worldwide marketing, and Deirdre O’Brien, head of retail and human resources, are also being considered as Cook’s potential successors, as per the report.

However, Ternus is currently the front-runner in the race, according to four people close to the company, as per the report.

Who Is John Ternus?

Ternus, currently Apple’s head of hardware engineering, joined the tech giant in 2001.

Ternus holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, following which he worked as a designer of headsets and other products at a virtual reality start-up. At Apple, he worked on screens for Macs and was promoted to manager within three years.

Ternus is reportedly 50, the same age when Cook took over for Steve Jobs in 2011. As per the NYT report, attention to detail and knowledge of Apple’s vast supply network are Ternus’s strong suits.

He is also the youngest member of Apple’s executive leadership team, and if he were to succeed as CEO, would become Apple’s first chief in three decades to have a specialization in hardware. Apart from having worked on multiple Apple devices, he also has working knowledge of the company’s global operations that manufacture them.

However, Ternus is most known within Apple for product maintenance rather than innovating new ones, as per six former employees cited in the report.

Apple’s Future

Ternus’s choice raises questions about Apple’s future with many alumni and employees discussing whether his leadership would resemble Cook’s predictability and incremental growth, or like Jobs’s, with risky bets and visionary products.

Apple is currently navigating a market wrought with artificial intelligence competition. While its competitors have pushed hard on AI developments, Apple has been slower with its changes.

Tech companies are also grappling with multiple regulatory changes across data privacy, AI services, and children’s use of digital platforms.

Apple’s succession plans will be up to the board of directors, as per the report.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AAPL stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over a day amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user noted that if Ternus is announced as the next CEO, the company’s stock would rise at least 8%.

Shares of AAPL rose over 6% in the past year.

