The disruption affected streaming and media purchases, according to Apple’s support status page.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Wednesday said it experienced a temporary disruption affecting several of its digital services, including Apple TV and iTunes.

At the time of writing, the tech giant’s support system status showed that both Apple TV and iTunes are experiencing an outage.

This could mean subscribers relying on Apple TV for streaming or iTunes for media purchases could face delays.

Apple stock inched 0.2% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

