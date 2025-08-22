New subscribers will begin paying the upgraded fee right away, while existing users will see the new pricing applied 30 days after their next billing cycle.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has reportedly increased the monthly subscription rate for its streaming service, Apple TV+, by 30% to $12.99, effective immediately. The new rates will apply to customers in the U.S. and certain other markets.

According to a CNBC report, new subscribers will begin paying the upgraded fee right away, while existing users will see the new pricing applied 30 days after their next billing cycle.

Apple stock inched 0.3% lower by Thursday mid-morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘extremely bearish’ territory with the message volume shifting to ‘extremely low’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

AAPL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:45 a.m. ET on Aug.21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user noted that the price hike is still lower than that of other streaming services.

This represents the third major increase in Apple TV+ pricing since its 2019 debut, when the service launched at $4.99 per month, said the report. The last raise occurred in 2023.

A Bloomberg report mentioned Apple will continue to offer its annual Apple TV+ subscription at $99, and prices remain unchanged for Apple One bundles. During the third quarter (Q3), the services segment contributed $27.4 billion in revenue, up 13% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Loop Capital has trimmed its price target on Apple to $226 from $230 while maintaining a ‘Hold’ rating, as per TheFly. The adjustment comes as the firm updates its outlook based on evolving product mix dynamics within Apple's iPhone lineup.

The firm cited shifts in expectations for Apple’s future sales distribution, specifically noting a projected decline in the proportion of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air model from 30% to 20% of iPhone shipments.

Apple stock has gained over 10% in 2025 and 0.6% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<