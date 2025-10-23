According to a Reuters report, the lawsuit is valued at up to £1.5 billion and was brought on behalf of nearly 20 million iPhone and iPad users.

According to a Reuters report, the lawsuit is valued at up to £1.5 billion ($2 billion) and was brought on behalf of nearly 20 million iPhone and iPad users. Apple had been accused of overcharging iPhone and iPad users in the U.K., and Thursday’s ruling was issued by the Competition Appeal Tribunal following a trial in the case.

Apple shares were up 0.71% in Thursday’s midday trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

What Was The Accusation?

The case against Apple was brought by Rachael Kent, a British academic, who stated that the company made “exorbitant profits” by excluding competition from the distribution of apps and games to iPhone and iPad users, according to a Reuters report. The case also touched upon Apple’s exclusion of alternative methods for in-app purchases.

"Apple is not just dominant ... it holds a 100% monopoly position," Kent's lawyer said in court filings, according to the report.

