The new iPhone 17 series is available in a range of colors, with prices starting at $799.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) unveiled the new iPhone 17 on Tuesday, featuring the A19 chipset, new 120Hz ProMotion displays with Ceramic Shield 2, and more.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Apple’s shares were down 1.38% on Tuesday at the time of writing. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory.

iPhone 17 Colors, Price, Pre-Order Date

The standard iPhone 17 is available in five colors: Black, Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, and White. iPhone 17 price starts at $799 for the 256GB variant, and $999 for the 512GB variant. Pre-orders begin September 12.

iPhone Air Colors, Price, Pre-Order Date

The iPhone Air is available in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue colors. iPhone Air price starts at $999 for the 256GB variant, $1,199 for the 512GB variant, and $1,399 for the 1TB variant. Pre-orders begin September 12.

iPhone 17 Pro Colors, Price, Pre-Order Date

The iPhone 17 Pro is available in Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue colors. iPhone 17 Pro price starts at $1,099 for the 256GB variant, $1,299 for the 512GB variant, and $1,499 for the 1TB variant.

iPhone 17 Pro Max price starts at $1,199 for the 256GB variant, $1,399 for the 512GB variant, $1,599 for the 1TB variant, and $1,999 for the 2TB variant. Pre-orders begin September 12.

AAPL stock is down 6% year-to-date, but up 6% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<