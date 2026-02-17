Meanwhile, retail sentiment around Apple’s stock remains cautious after last week’s performance.

Apple also released iOS 26.4 beta for developers on Monday; the new iPhone software includes video podcasts, Apple Music playlists and other features but leaves out Siri enhancements.

For the March event, Apple is inviting select media for a product showcase in New York, London, and Shanghai.

Apple’s stock declined 8% last week.

Apple announced Monday that it will host a “special Apple Experience” on March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai, marking the start of what is expected to be a packed product calendar for the year.

The event flyer did not offer details of what is in store but the 3D Apple logo made of yellow, green, and blue discs fanned speculation that Apple might announce new Macs. They “just happen to be the colors Apple has tested the low-cost MacBook with,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said on X.

Source: Mark Gurman’s X account.

What Could Be Announced?

Several Apple products are imminent, including an all-new low-cost MacBook with an A18 chip, low-cost iPhone 17e, MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and refreshed Studio Display, Apple TV and HomePod. Some of those could be launched at the March event, with media getting hands-on with the new devices.

Deepwater Asset Management’s Gene Munster said he believes that the low-cost Mac and iPhone would be announced, adding that “the low-end products have historically led to a small and short bump in sales.”

New iOS Released

Apple also released iOS 26.4 beta for developers on Monday.

New features in the updated iPhone operating system include video podcasts, updates to Stolen Device Protection, end-to-end encryption for RCS (Rich Communication Services) messages, an Apple Music tool for generating playlists, and more.

It was speculated that the said version would also include some new AI functionality related to its Siri assistant but those enhancements ultimately failed to materialize.

Apple Shares Under Pressure

Apple reported record iPhone revenue in the latest quarter and issued an upbeat sales forecast, buoyed by strong demand for its iPhone 17 lineup, which also helped revive momentum in the company’s long-sluggish China market.

However, the stock gains following the January 29 report all but fizzled out last week amid wide selloff in technology stocks. Apple shares declined 8% last week, their worst since the first week of April last year, and are now down nearly 6% year to date.

AAPL stock and retail sentiment over the past week | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for AAPL has remained in the ‘bearish’ zone since last Wednesday.

