Apple Inc. (AAPL) was reportedly denied a request to appeal the outcome of a lawsuit in the U.K. on Thursday, which accused the iPhone maker of abusing its dominant position by charging unfair app store commissions to developers.

According to a Reuters report, the U.K.’s Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) refused permission to Apple to challenge its ruling at the Court of Appeal.

Apple shares were up 1% in Thursday’s opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

In October, Apple lost a lawsuit valued at up to £1.5 billion ($2 billion), brought on behalf of nearly 20 million iPhone and iPad users.

