Tech stocks gain in Monday’s premarket after a sharp fall last week.

Apple’s quarterly report will be closely scrutinized for comments on demand for the newly launched iPhone Duo, its crucial holiday-quarter forecast, and how the company is navigating surging memory chip prices.

After Intel’s disappointing report, AMD’s earnings would help determine whether Intel’s weakness was company-specific or reflects a broader problem in the chip market.

GamesBeat NEXT and WSJ Tech: California conferences are happening this week.

Investors are heading into another key earnings week, looking to move past last week’s sharp selloff after disappointing reports from Alphabet (GOOGL), Intel (INTC), and Amazon (AMZN).

Apple (AAPL) and Palantir Technologies (PLTR) report on Monday, followed by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI) on Tuesday. Uber Technologies (UBER), Shopify (SHOP), and Snap (SNAP) are also reporting this week.

Tech Earnings

Apple and Palantir (Nov. 2): Apple’s quarterly report will be closely scrutinized for comments on demand for the newly launched iPhone Duo, the crucial holiday quarter forecast and how the company is navigating surging memory chip prices.

Apple’s Q4 revenue is expected to rise 11% to $113.35 billion, the slowest growth in the last four quarters, with iPhone sales seen rising about 15% to $56.54 billion.

Analysts expect Palantir’s Q3 revenue to rise 85% to $2.18 billion, compared to 93% growth in Q2, as per Koyfin. Adjusted profit is expected to rise 94% to $0.41 per share.

Both the companies will report after the markets close.

Advanced Micro Devices (Nov. 3): After Intel’s disappointing report last week, AMD’s earnings take on added importance, as they would help determine whether Intel’s weakness was company-specific or reflects a broader problem in the chip market.

Analysts expected the chipmaker’s Q3 revenue to rise 42% to $13.01 billion and adjusted profit to increase 62% to $1.94 per share.

Snap (Nov.4): Alphabet and Reddit offered a mixed reading on the ad market, creating a complicated setup for Snap. Analysts expect Q3 revenue to rise 15% to $1.73 billion and adjusted profit to rise 55% to $0.16 per share.

Tech Events

GamesBeat NEXT (Nov. 2-3, San Francisco): The conference will cover gaming, AI, game development and the future of interactive entertainment. Confirmed speakers include former Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser, former PlayStation Studios Chairman Shawn Layden and former Sega and EA executive Peter Moore.

WSJ Tech: California (Nov. 3-4, Napa Valley, California): The event will see discussions around the latest developments and challenges in the tech industry, with speakers including NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, Ford CEO Jim Farley and Zoox CEO Aicha Evans.

Tech Winners And Losers Ahead Of Monday

Nasdaq-100 Gainers Nasdaq-100 Losers Lumentum (up 11.2%) Fortinet (down 24.4%) NXP (up 10.5%) Intel (down 24.4%) Synopsys (up 8.7%) Marvell (down 14%)

Last week, the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) fell 2% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) declined 1.4%, extending their multi-week drops.

The software-focused iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) fell nearly 6%.

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