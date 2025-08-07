U.S. equities surged in Wednesday’s midday trade as investors digested a slew of earnings pouring in during the day and the week so far.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 0.68% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, rose 1.02%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Wednesday’s midday trade:

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple’s shares rose 6% in Wednesday’s midday trading session after reports said that the Tim Cook-led company would make a fresh $100 billion investment commitment, and that the announcement would be made by President Donald Trump later on Wednesday.

AAPL stock is down 14% year-to-date.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

AMD shares plunged 7% as investors were spooked after the company’s Q2 results, with concerns around demand and the resumption of exports to the Chinese market.

CEO Lisa Su tried to assuage concerns, saying “good indications” have been given to the company on export license applications for China.

AMD stock is up 35% year-to-date.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI)

Super Micro stock tanked nearly 20% in the midday session after the company’s fourth-quarter (Q4) results missed Wall Street expectations. SMCI reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 on revenue of $5.76 billion, while analysts expected EPS of $0.45 on revenue of $5.98 billion.

SMCI stock is up 48% year-to-date.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

Shopify’s shares surged 20% by Wednesday’s midday session after its Q2 results came in ahead of Wall Street expectations. The company reported revenue of $2.68 billion, higher than the expected $2.55 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

SHOP stock is up 43% year-to-date.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Disney shares fell 3% in Wednesday’s midday trade after the entertainment giant reported a 15% year-on-year revenue decline in its linear segment during the third quarter (Q3). The company’s subsidiary, ESPN, also announced major deals with the NFL and WWE to bolster its sports distribution segment.

The Mouse House’s Q3 EPS stood at $1.61, compared to an expected EPS of $1.46, according to Stocktwits data.

DIS stock is up 3% year-to-date.

