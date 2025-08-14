Analyst highlights that its expansion plans and upcoming demerger could boost significant shareholder value.

Apollo Hospitals shares hit a fresh record high driven by strong June quarter (Q1 FY26) earnings. The stock has rallied 9% in the last five sessions.

SEBI-registered analyst Stocklution Research Analytics sees ideal conditions for a momentum rally in Apollo Hospitals, driven by demerger and expansion plans.

Fundamentals That Sparked The Rally

Q1 profits surged nearly 42% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹433 crore, beating street estimates of ₹377 crore. Revenue rose 15% to ₹5,842 crore, while EBITDA leapt 26% to ₹852 crore. Margins improved over 13–14%.

With the business, healthcare services grew 11%, clinics & diagnostics revenue as well as the digital and pharmacy revenue grew 19%.

What Is Amplifying The Value?

Apollo Hospitals has added over 4,300 beds over 4–5 years, and its current bed capacity stands just over 8,000.

Additionally, a demerger is underway with its digital and pharmaceutical arm, Apollo HealthTech, expected to list by Jan–Mar 2027. Shareholders retain full promoter stake.

Technical Outlook

On its monthly charts, Apollo stock just broke out above the ₹7,600–7,700 zone. A strong follow-through candle signals fresh upside. And its Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 64 indicates a healthy mid-range.

They highlighted that hospital businesses are operating leverage-heavy and hence small kicks to mix or pricing can boost margins even if occupancy dips. And to this mixture, if you add digital, pharmacy, and omni-channel platforms into the mix, with a planned demerger, Stocklution believes that powerful value unlocking lies ahead.

Next Triggers To Watch

They advised traders to watch for any ramp-up in bed count and utilization, along with developments on the healthtech listing.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment is ‘bullish’ on this counter amid ‘high’ message chatter on the platform.

Apollo Hospitals sentiment and message volume on Aug 14 as of 2:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Apollo Hospitals shares have risen 7% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.