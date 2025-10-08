According to a Bloomberg News report, these sectors are where Apollo will be looking for players with the “biggest needs.”

Apollo Global Management (APO) is reportedly looking towards Spain as an investment opportunity, primarily in the energy transition, data center, and infrastructure development sectors.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apollo’s senior advisor for Iberia, Konstantin Sajonia-Coburgo said at the media house’s Future of Finance conference in Madrid that these sectors are where Apollo will be looking for players with the “biggest needs.”

Shares of Apollo Global were up marginally during premarket trading on Wednesday. Retail sentiment around the company remained unchanged in the ‘bullish’ territory compared to a day ago, with message volumes at ‘normal’ levels, according to Stocktwits data.

“In Spain, the stock market only represents 10% of gross domestic product, so private investment opens a door for clients to access the other 90%” Sajonia-Coburgo said at the conference, according to the report. He noted that the economic fundamentals in Spain are currently good.

“It’s going to be an approach based also on the major corporations and where we look very carefully from the credit perspective to those players with the biggest needs, so everything, which is infrastructure, energy transition, data centers,” he said.

According to Bloomberg, in Spain, Apollo has signed a loan to support Neinor Homes SA’s acquisition bid for competitor Aedas Homes SA. Additionally, Apollo is also in talks to purchase a majority stake in the Spanish football club Atlético de Madrid.

Shares of Apollo have declined nearly 24% this year and lost about 9% in the last 12 months.

