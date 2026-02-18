According to a 13F filing on its website from Tuesday, Nvidia had sold its $177 million position in Applied Digital as of Dec. 31, 2025.

An earlier 13F filing showed that the chipmaker held 7,716,050 shares of Applied Digital as of the end of September.

Nvidia had invested in Applied Digital in September 2024 as part of a $160 million financing round.

Meanwhile, Nvidia has maintained its investment in CoreWeave, and even announced an additional $2 billion investment in the company in Jan. 2026.

Shares of Applied Digital Corp. (APLD) tumbled nearly 8% in Tuesday’s after-market hours, extending losses from the closing bell, after Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) exited from the company.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a 13F filing on its website from Tuesday, Nvidia had sold its $177 million position in Applied Digital as of Dec. 31, 2025.

An earlier 13F filing showed that the chipmaker held nearly 7.72 million shares of Applied Digital as of the end of September.

Nvidia’s Stake

The semiconductor company had invested in Applied Digital in September 2024 as part of a $160 million financing round.

The fund raise at the time was to boost Applied Digital’s artificial intelligence infrastructure as it built high-performance computing (HPC) data centers across the country.

The Dallas-based company is also a part of Nvidia’s Network Cloud Partner program, while also relying on the company’s GPUs to power its data centers.

Meanwhile, Nvidia has maintained its investment in CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) and, in Jan. 2026, invested an additional $2 billion in the company, deepening its strategic partnership to expand AI data center infrastructure.

Other Nvidia Bets

As per the latest 13F filing, Nvidia has acquired positions in Intel Corp. (INTC), Finnish telecommunications company Nokia Corp. (NOK), and electronic design automation company Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS).

Meanwhile, the semiconductor manufacturer has sold its stakes in Arm Holdings PLC (ARM), Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX), and WeRide Inc. (WRD).

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around APLD shares remained in the ‘extremely bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘low’ message volumes.

One bearish user said the sell-off added to their lack of faith in the tech sector for the rest of 2026.

However, one bullish user said that even though Nvidia had sold its shares, nothing about Applied Digital had fundamentally changed, and urged for investors to ‘buy the dip.’

Shares of APLD have risen more than 248% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Also Read: Meta Deepens Nvidia Partnership To Deploy ‘Millions’ Of Chips To Boost AI Goals