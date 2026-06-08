Bending Spoons announced last year that it had agreed to acquire AOL from Apollo.

Bending Spoons is an Italian company that owns AOL, Vimeo, WeTransfer, and Eventbrite.

The company stated that the businesses it owned served more than 500 million monthly active users in 2025, with over nine million paying customers at the end of the year.

Bending Spoons also stated that its revenue rose from $387 million in 2023 to $1.31 billion in 2025.

Bending Spoons, the software company behind AOL, Vimeo, WeTransfer, and Eventbrite, filed for an initial public (IPO) offering on Monday.

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Bending Spoons plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “BSP.” The Italian company has built a portfolio of digital brands through acquisitions and said its businesses served more than 500 million monthly active users in 2025.

The company’s revenue climbed to $1.31 billion at the end of 2025, from $387 million in 2023.

What Does Bending Spoons Do?

According to a Reuters report, Bending Spoons is seeking a valuation of at least $20 billion and aims to complete its Nasdaq listing by the end of the month.

“We see a vast opportunity ahead. We’ve identified more than 1,000 digital businesses (both private and public) that could be attractive acquisition targets in the future, representing nearly $400 billion in aggregate estimated annual revenue in 2025,” the company stated in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday.

Banking On AI

Bending Spoons stated in its filing that it is banking on AI as a potentially powerful tailwind and believes it is well-positioned for future growth.

“As we transform AOL, Eventbrite, and Vimeo, and continue to optimize our other businesses, 2026 is shaping up to be strong. However, our focus remains on maximizing our prospects not for next quarter or even next year, but for the long run,” it stated.

How AOL Ended Up At Bending Spoons

AOL was one of the first major consumer internet companies to go public in 1992, helping introduce millions of users to the internet during the dial-up era.

After being traded publicly for over 23 years, AOL went private in 2015 following an acquisition by Verizon in a deal valued at about $4.4 billion. Verizon later combined AOL with Yahoo under the Yahoo brand before selling the business to Apollo Global Management in 2021 for $5 billion.

Bending Spoons announced last year that it had agreed to acquire AOL from Apollo, adding one of the internet's most recognizable brands to its growing portfolio.

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is up 26% over the past 12 months, while the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) is up 34%.

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