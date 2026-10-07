The valuation structure is supportive of downside risk, Pierre Ferragu said in an interview with CNBC.

Ferragu described Anthropic as a “generational company” targeting the roughly $36 trillion “knowledge-work” market.

“A year from now, having it at $105 or above feels like a reasonable bet,” Ferragu added in an appearance on CNBC.

He further stated that Anthropic does not need to hit the most aggressive, “crazy, super optimistic” sales forecasts circulating among bankers and the underwriting syndicate in order to support a strong valuation.



At a roughly $1.5 trillion valuation, Anthropic (ANT) would trade at about 8.5 times next year’s sales, corresponding to a hyperscaler like Microsoft (MSFT) or Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google, rather than the higher multiples of names such as “Palantir, Cloudflare or Snowflake,” New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu said on Wednesday.

In an interview with CNBC, the analyst said the structure is supportive of downside risk, given expected rapid sales growth, and serves as the basis for the firm’s decision to initiate coverage of Anthropic with a ‘Buy’ rating and $105 price target.

“A year from now, having it at $105 or above feels like a reasonable bet,” Ferragu said. He added that Anthropic does not need to hit the most aggressive, “crazy, super optimistic” sales forecasts circulating among bankers and the underwriting syndicate in order to support a strong valuation.

Ferragu described Anthropic as a “generational company” targeting the roughly $36 trillion “knowledge-work” market. The firm currently spends about three-quarters of its compute on training yet generates high margins on the serving portion, and IPO proceeds are intended to build more of its own infrastructure, he said.

Anthropic IPO Pricing And Demand

Anthropic is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker ANT. The company is offering 825 million shares priced between $70 and $78, which could raise up to $64.4 billion. At the top of the indicated range, the fully diluted valuation stands near $1.4 trillion.

Reports indicate the company may increase the price above $80 amid strong demand.

“At $1.5 trillion, it’s 8.5 times next year’s sales. It’s actually a multiple that corresponds to a hyperscale, to a Microsoft, to a Google. It’s not the multiple of a Palantir, of a Cloudflare, or a Snowflake, and that makes us very confident on the downside risk in terms of multiple,” Ferragu said.

What Other Investors Say Matters More Than Price

Baillie Gifford’s Peter Singlehurst stated earlier in the day that the opening valuation is secondary. “I think ultimately what matters for Anthropic is not what the valuation is going to be in the IPO,” he said. “What matters is can they continue to develop frontier models? Can that translate into high levels of revenue growth and profitability? I think ultimately those are the determinants of success, not what the price is on the day it opens.”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANT stock trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, coupled with ‘extremely high’ levels of retail chatter.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<