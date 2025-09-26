Anthropic Chief Commercial Officer Paul Smith told CNBC that, despite having a limited on-the-ground presence in overseas markets until recently, the company has already established ‘significant’ international business.

Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG)-backed Anthropic reportedly stated on Friday that it’s planning to triple its international workforce as it looks to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) footprint.

“What is amazing is we haven’t, up until recently, had significant human presence in Europe, in Japan, in our international markets, and yet we already have a very, very significant business over there,” Anthropic’s Chief Commercial Officer Paul Smith told CNBC.

The report stated that the AI startup is not only looking to triple its workforce but also expand its applied AI team fivefold by 2025 as it scales beyond the U.S. According to Smith, there has been rapid adoption in sectors such as life sciences and sovereign wealth management.

