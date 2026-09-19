Anthropic has delayed its anticipated public offering to November to highlight third-quarter growth, navigating a broader industry debate over safety protocols.

The creator of the Claude AI assistant shifted its public offering target from October to November.

Anthropic seeks to raise up to $100 billion at an estimated $2 trillion valuation, supported by projections that annualized revenue will exceed $110 billion by year-end.

The timing shift coincides with Chief Executive Dario Amodei and other tech leaders advocating for a measured slowdown in AI advancement to address security risks.

Artificial intelligence developer Anthropic has postponed its anticipated market listing until November, according to an exclusive report by The Wall Street Journal.

The startup behind the Claude AI platform was previously expected to list in October in what would be a landmark public debut. Financial advisers said the extra time lets the company present third-quarter metrics showing commercial performance after OpenAI released its rival model, Astra.

A source quoted by WSJ said the adjusted target date was set before recent public discussions sparked by former staff about AI security and development speed. Company advisers emphasized that listing dates remain subject to modification.

Industry Safety Debates

The scheduling shift follows a public post by Anthropic Chief Executive Dario Amodei calling for a deliberate moderation in artificial intelligence deployment due to safety risks. Leaders across competing firms, including OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, expressed support for similar precautions.

Anthropic executives are scheduled to begin preliminary investor roadshow meetings to gauge institutional interest. Discussions are expected to focus on how potential safety guardrails might influence the company's financial growth trajectory and total valuation.

Existing investors maintain that a moderated rollout schedule will not impair near-term earnings, citing strong commercial demand for existing AI systems. Current projections estimate the firm will reach over $110 billion in annualized revenue before year-end.

Product Expansion And Market Dynamics

While venture capital investors recently gathered in San Francisco to discuss industry safety standards, Anthropic leadership highlighted new product capabilities. Executives Jared Kaplan, Benjamin Mann, and Andrej Karpathy showcased offerings such as the Model Hardware Standard, which enables software agents to manage physical instruments like microscopes and robotic arms.

Venture backers said establishing clear governance policies before entering public markets provides long-term protection against regulatory and operational liabilities.

The initial public offering is expected to exceed recent capital markets records, with targets of up to $100 billion raised at a $2 trillion valuation. Meanwhile, rival firm OpenAI remains private, targeting a potential listing in 2027 while seeking new funding rounds at valuations exceeding $1.2 trillion.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits towards Anthropic was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

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