In September, a $13 billion investment valued the company at $183 billion.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the new financing round will be led by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Coatue Management.

The new funding round is expected to close in the coming weeks, the report said, while adding that the total deal amount could change.

Meanwhile, Anthropic’s rival OpenAI is also reportedly in talks to raise additional capital.

Claude chatbot developer Anthropic is reportedly planning to raise $10 billion at a valuation of $350 billion, nearly double its valuation from four months ago.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the new financing round will be led by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Coatue Management.

In a September $13 billion investment round, the company was valued at $183 billion.

The new funding round is expected to close in the coming weeks, the report said, while adding that the total deal amount could change. Anthropic is expected to go public this year.

Other Investments

According to an unnamed source cited by WSJ, the new capital is in addition to Nvidia’s and Microsoft’s plan to invest up to $15 billion in the company. The Open AI competitor’s existing investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Fidelity Management & Research, and Iconiq Capital.

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, Anthropic is known for its Claude family of large language models. It competes directly with OpenAI, and the most recent version of its AI model is Claude Opus 4.5, with a focus on agentic tasks, real-world coding, and reasoning.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is also in talks to raise additional capital, according to a WSJ report from December. The company is reportedly looking to raise as much as $100 billion in a fundraising round which could value the company at up to $830 billion.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANTHROPIC trended in the ‘bearish’ territory, accompanied by ‘normal’ levels of message volume.

Meanwhile, sentiment around OPENAI stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<