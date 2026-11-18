Peter Singlehurst told CNBC that Anthropic’s enterprise focus and emphasis on safety are competitive advantages, particularly as businesses deploy AI agents in their operations.

Baillie Gifford has invested about $1.5 billion in Anthropic on behalf of clients.

Singlehurst said the company’s expected IPO valuation, roughly 10 times Meta’s at its 2012 debut, underscores how much value can accrue before a company goes public.

He pointed to SpaceX as another example and said investors should look to both private and public markets for growth opportunities.

Peter Singlehurst, an early investor in Anthropic (ANT), said Wednesday that the price of the AI startup’s initial public offering will not determine its long-term success, as the company is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

“I think ultimately what matters for Anthropic is not what the valuation is going to be in the IPO,” Singlehurst, head of the Private Companies Team at Baillie Gifford, told CNBC. The investment firm has put about $1.5 billion into Anthropic on behalf of its clients.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANT stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

Anthropic’s Long-Term Growth Matters More Than IPO Valuation

According to Singlehurst, the key question for Anthropic is whether it can continue developing frontier AI models and translate that progress into sustained revenue growth and profitability.

“What matters is can they continue to develop frontier models? Can that translate into high levels of revenue growth and profitability?” he said. “I think ultimately those are the determinants of success, not what the price is on the day it opens.”

Singlehurst added that Anthropic offers investors exposure to one of the leading companies in the AI market and expects it to remain a significant growth opportunity after going public.

“We believe this is going to be an exceptional growth stock into the public market,” he said, adding that “there’s still so much growth that’s happening.”

Baillie Gifford Sees Value Accruing To Frontier AI Models

Singlehurst said his firm expects much of the economic value generated by AI to accrue to companies developing the most advanced models, even as smaller and less expensive alternatives become more widely available.

He acknowledged that there will be a “wide proliferation of models that are good enough,” including smaller models developed by Anthropic itself. However, he stated that the companies at the technological frontier are likely to capture a disproportionate share of industry revenue and profits.

“We have a strong hypothesis that value will continue to accrue to the frontier models,” he said.

Anthropic’s Competitive Advantage

Singlehurst pointed to the smartphone market as an example of how value can concentrate around technology leaders, even when competing products become more popular.

“When you look at technological evolutions, what you normally see is the vast majority of revenue and profit accruing to those companies that are at the leading edge; you could look back at the mobile era, where most of the value accrued to Apple, despite Android becoming ubiquitous,” he said.

“I think inevitably there’s going to be multiple different model makers,” he added. “What makes Anthropic special is the focus on the enterprise.”

Safety is another part of the company’s appeal to businesses, Singlehurst said, particularly as companies begin deploying AI agents in their internal systems and workflows.

“If you are an enterprise and you’re letting AI agents into your environments, you’re going to really care about safety,” he said. “It’s part of their competitive advantage, and it’s one of the core reasons that we own it.”

Anthropic’s IPO Points To Growth In Private Markets

Singlehurst said Anthropic’s expected valuation at listing is far higher than Meta Platforms’ (META) valuation at its 2012 IPO, by roughly 10 times, according to his estimate. Anthropic could reach a fully diluted valuation of about $1.4 trillion at the top of its previously reported IPO price range.

“I think the real story here is that growth and value creation that’s happening in the private markets,” he said.

He pointed to SpaceX (SPCX) as another example of a company that has built substantial value before going public. Singlehurst stated that investors seeking exposure to high-growth companies increasingly need to look beyond listed stocks.

“To do growth equity investing properly, in this era, you have to be doing it in both public but also in private markets to ensure that investors are capturing that full range of upside,” he said.

He added that public companies have also grown far larger than investors might have anticipated 15 years ago, making listed markets an important part of a growth investment strategy.

Anthropic Weighs Raising IPO Price Above $80

Anthropic is expected to finalize its IPO pricing on Wednesday before beginning trading on Thursday under the ticker ANT.

The company’s latest prospectus showed an offering of 825 million shares priced between $70 and $78 each, potentially raising up to $64.4 billion. However, reports on Wednesday indicated that the company was considering increasing both the size and price of the offering.

Bloomberg reported that Anthropic’s IPO could price above $80 per share. CNBC reported that the company had closed its order books, with institutional demand reaching approximately $400 billion and retail demand nearing $100 billion.

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