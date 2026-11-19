Anthropic sold its shares at $83 apiece in the IPO, sharply higher than the $70 to $78 range it indicated earlier.

Gray market insights suggest that investors were still lining up to buy the stock.

Mega listings this year, including SpaceX and SK Hynix, have mostly disappointed new shareholders.

Anthropic stock will begin trading on Thursday under the ticker ‘ANT.’

Anthropic PBC’s shares are expected to open between 20% and 26% higher in gray market trading, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, another bullish signal of breakneck demand for the AI firm’s shares after its record $107.3-billion initial public offering (IPO).

Derivatives offered by online brokerage IG International pointed to a market value of $1.35 trillion on Thursday morning in Hong Kong, implying a gain of more than 24% from the IPO price of $83, according to the report. Anthropic-tied perpetual futures contracts listed on the crypto platform Hyperliquid traded at around $100, a 20% premium to the IPO price.

Anthropic on Wednesday said it sold shares at $83 apiece, sharply higher than the $70 to $78 range it indicated earlier. The IPO was reportedly oversubscribed seven times and received bids worth about $500 billion.

The gray market insights suggest that investors were still lining up to buy the stock on Thursday, when it begins trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker ‘ANT.’

A potential first-day rally in ANT would further allay concerns about global AI demand and cement Anthropic’s status as an AI bellwether. Still, doubts remain about whether Anthropic will have an easy ride in the near future.



Anthropic IPO: Challenge Ahead

Mega listings this year, including SpaceX (SPCX) and SK Hynix (SKHY), have mostly disappointed new shareholders, according to a Morningstar analysis.

SpaceX began trading at $150 a share, an 11% premium to its offering price, in June. In the 110 trading days since SpaceX’s record-breaking IPO, shares have closed below $150 on 74 occasions. SpaceX has spent more than 50% of its time as a public company, or 60 days, trading below its opening price.

SK Hynix and Cerebras (CBRS) also currently trade well below their IPO price.

The sheer amount of new stock available to public investors is likely hindering performance, according to Ben Inker, co-head of asset allocation at GMO. Historically, “when you got a lot of supply in the form of IPOs, that tended to harm the market,” he said, according to Morningstar.

SK Hynix’s ANT Stake Swells 16 Times

Bloomberg reported that SK Hynix unit SK Telecom’s investment in Anthropic generated nearly 16-times returns and is now worth $3.2 billion. The company first invested in 2023. SK Hynix and rival Samsung Electronics are also investors in Anthropic.

For Samsung and SK Hynix, the upside is supply. Anthropic’s prospectus names the two Korean chipmakers along with Micron as the primary manufacturers of the high-bandwidth and other high-performance memory used in AI infrastructure.

In an explainer earlier this week, Stocktwits detailed Anthropic’s major backers who stand to benefit from its IPO.

Anthropic’s IPO Details, Retail View

Anthropic issued 801.3 million new shares and selling shareholders sold 23.6 million shares in the IPO. The company priced the sale at $83 apiece on Wednesday, raising a total of $107.3 billion, including $26 billion through a private placement.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for ANT was at nearly the highest mark in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone (98/100), with traders speculating that the stock would surely touch $100 on Thursday.

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