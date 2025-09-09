After 48 weeks, patients receiving 30 mg once-daily oral Blarcamesine demonstrated barely detectable cognitive decline, the company said.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Tuesday announced that its experimental Alzheimer’s drug demonstrated cognitive stabilization in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease.
After 48 weeks, patients receiving 30 mg once-daily oral Blarcamesine demonstrated barely detectable cognitive decline, comparable to the minimal decline in pre-dementia ageing adults.
Shares of the company rose 4% in the pre-market session.
