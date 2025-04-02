user
user icon

Analyst Says HubSpot More Insulated From Macroeconomic Risks But Retail Mood Fails To Lift

Morgan Stanley analysts said channel checks showed the first-quarter performance was largely in line with expectations but a pushout of deals will likely impact second-quarter performance.

Analyst Says HubSpot More Insulated From Macroeconomic Risks But Retail Mood Fails To Lift
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 2, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Customer relationship management platform company HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) is one of the small and medium business (SMB)-focused software-as-a-service company that has the potential to weather the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, an analyst said Tuesday. 

Morgan Stanley analyst Elizabeth Porter said the uncertainty resulting from trade tensions, tariffs and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) portends to weaker IT spending demand. 

The analyst noted that the firm’s first quarter Chief Investment Officers (CIO) survey showed that the later responses signaled a deceleration in growth outlook. She also noted that the recent channel checks showed the first-quarter performance was largely in line with expectations, given volatility emerged toward the end of the quarter.

However, a pushout of deals will likely impact second-quarter performance, she added.

Porter said partners do not look to reduce or cancel spending but to pause deals, resulting in a lower growth outlook for the second quarter and tempered outlook for 2025.

According to the analysts, partners exposed to clients with tariff risk and inventory concerns, namely consumer and packaged goods, retail and manufacturing verticals, may have to acutely lower full-year outlook.

On the other hand, partners exposed to verticals such as services, tech and health suggested little to no impact on demand or pipeline creation, she added.

Morgan Stanley’s screening showed HubSpot is among the SMB SaaS names which are relatively insulated as it has financial models set up conservatively and its stock trades at a discount to the average valuation over the last twelve months.

The firm also said the company scored relatively neutral to positive on qualitative factors such as large deal sizes that are harder to close, volatile transaction exposure, and reduced opportunity to trim costs.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward HubSpot stock remained ‘bearish’ (35/100) and the message volume stayed ‘extremely low.’

Screenshot 2025-04-02 at 4.13.58 AM.png HUBS sentiment and messasge volume, as of 4:14 a.m. ET, April 2 | source: Stocktwits

A bearish watcher said the stock is overvalued.

Another user said shorting the stock has been profitable for them.

HubSpot stock closed Tuesday’s session up 1.88% at $582.02 but it is down over 15% so far this year.

The Koyfin-compiled consensus price target for the stock is $846.70.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Macy's New Hire To Lead Finance And Operations Functions Fails To Reverse Retail's Highly Bearish Stance

Macy's New Hire To Lead Finance And Operations Functions Fails To Reverse Retail's Highly Bearish Stance

Qualcomm Stock In Focus As Chipmaker Acquires Gen-AI Division Of VinAI, But Retail Remains Bearish

Qualcomm Stock In Focus As Chipmaker Acquires Gen-AI Division Of VinAI, But Retail Remains Bearish

Tesla Retail Investors Are Feeling Bullish Ahead Of Q1 Deliveries Report, Wall Street Not So Much

Tesla Retail Investors Are Feeling Bullish Ahead Of Q1 Deliveries Report, Wall Street Not So Much

Waton Financial Soars Nearly 400% On Market Debut, Ignites Early Bullish Retail Buzz

Waton Financial Soars Nearly 400% On Market Debut, Ignites Early Bullish Retail Buzz

Rocket Companies Lands Multiple Upgrades As Analysts See Boost From $9B Acquisition, Retail’s Bullish

Rocket Companies Lands Multiple Upgrades As Analysts See Boost From $9B Acquisition, Retail’s Bullish

Recent Stories

Discover Worlds Top 10 Happiest Cities for Quality Living iwh

Helsinki to Madrid: Discover World's Top 10 Happiest Cities

Macy's New Hire To Lead Finance And Operations Functions Fails To Reverse Retail's Highly Bearish Stance

Macy's New Hire To Lead Finance And Operations Functions Fails To Reverse Retail's Highly Bearish Stance

Easy Mango Pickle Recipe for Navratri Fasting iwh

Navratri Fasting Mango Pickle: Easy and Delicious Recipe

Qualcomm Stock In Focus As Chipmaker Acquires Gen-AI Division Of VinAI, But Retail Remains Bearish

Qualcomm Stock In Focus As Chipmaker Acquires Gen-AI Division Of VinAI, But Retail Remains Bearish

Tesla Retail Investors Are Feeling Bullish Ahead Of Q1 Deliveries Report, Wall Street Not So Much

Tesla Retail Investors Are Feeling Bullish Ahead Of Q1 Deliveries Report, Wall Street Not So Much

Recent Videos

'They Should NOT Bulldoze Like They did in JPC': Kiran Kumar Chamala on Waqf Amendment Bill

'They Should NOT Bulldoze Like They did in JPC': Kiran Kumar Chamala on Waqf Amendment Bill

Video Icon
'If Waqf Amendment Bill is Passed, We'll Start Nationwide Movement Against it': AIMPLB

'If Waqf Amendment Bill is Passed, We'll Start Nationwide Movement Against it': AIMPLB

Video Icon
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users

Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users

Video Icon
Madhya Pradesh: Women in Bhopal Come Out in Support of Waqf (Amendment) Bill | Asianet Newsable

Madhya Pradesh: Women in Bhopal Come Out in Support of Waqf (Amendment) Bill | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Hyderabad Land Row | Video of Crying Peacocks Goes Viral Amid Protests: 'Oxygen Not Auction'

Hyderabad Land Row | Video of Crying Peacocks Goes Viral Amid Protests: 'Oxygen Not Auction'

Video Icon