Amphenol Corporation (APH) has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Trexon, a key supplier of specialized cable and interconnect solutions for the defense sector, in a deal valued at approximately $1 billion.

The all-cash transaction is set to enhance Amphenol’s portfolio in mission-critical connectivity solutions. The Connecticut-based electronics giant said the purchase will be financed through existing cash reserves and is expected to be finalized by the fourth quarter of 2025, pending regulatory clearance.

Amphenol stock inched 0.1% higher in Monday’s premarket. Trexon, headquartered in Boston with operations in both the U.S. and the U.K., specializes in interconnect systems. These solutions are designed to perform in extreme environments, making them useful in defense applications.

Trexon is projected to generate approximately $290 million in revenue for 2025, with EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins near 26%.

“Trexon’s unique portfolio of high-reliability cable assembly products will be highly complementary to our existing offerings in the defense market,” said Amphenol President and CEO, R. Adam Norwitt.

Once the transaction closes, Trexon will be absorbed into Amphenol’s Harsh Environment Solutions business unit. The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to Amphenol’s earnings per share within the first year after completion.

On July 31, Amphenol’s Board of Directors approved the third quarter 2025 dividend on its common stock of $0.165 per share, payable on Oct. 8, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Sept. 16, 2025.

The company held $3.32 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30. Amphenol stock gained over 57% year-to-date and over 64% in the last 12 months.

