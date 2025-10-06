Patients can purchase Repatha at a discount through Amgen’s direct-to-patient program, AmgenNow.

Amgen (AMGN) announced on Monday that eligible patients can access its drug Repatha at about a 60% discount from the current list price via its direct-to-patient program in the U.S.

The program, called AmgenNow, follows the Trump Administration’s push to lower drug prices in the U.S. Repatha will be available through the platform at a monthly cost of $239, Amgen said. The company noted that the program is open to all patients, including those who are uninsured or in high-deductible health plans or prefer to pay with cash or out of pocket.

The company also noted that the new direct-to-patient price is the lowest among the economically developed countries and is being offered solely to U.S. patients.

Amgen’s Repatha is indicated for lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, commonly referred to as “bad” cholesterol.

Shares of the company traded over 1% lower at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AMGN stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume fell from ‘high’ to ‘normal’ levels.

Amgen announced on Monday that it intends to make its direct-to-consumer platform accessible via the TrumpRx website, which was announced by the President last week and is slated for launch next year. The site will enable American consumers to purchase prescription drugs from pharmaceutical companies at a discount.

In the second quarter of 2025, Repatha sales increased 31% year-over-year to $696 million, driven by 36% volume growth. This represented nearly 7.6% of the company’s overall revenue in the period.

The announcement comes on the heels of President Trump sending letters to 17 drugmakers, including Amgen, in July, demanding that they lower drug prices in the U.S. to levels comparable to those paid by other wealthy nations. Amgen announced on Monday that it would add other drugs to its AmgenNow platform.

Separately, the medication savings platform GoodRx (GDRX) also said on Monday that patients can use the platform to access Repatha for $239 at more than 70,000 pharmacies U.S.-wide.

AMGN stock is up by 14% this year but down by about 7% over the past 12 months.

